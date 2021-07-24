Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

