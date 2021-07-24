Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.