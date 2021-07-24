Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,008.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,008 ($52.36) and last traded at GBX 3,993 ($52.17), with a volume of 12940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,972 ($51.89).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKG. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £112.91. The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

