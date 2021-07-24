Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.26.

SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

