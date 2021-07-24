Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

