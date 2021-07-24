Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 5,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.