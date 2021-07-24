Soundwatch Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.12. 1,604,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $284.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

