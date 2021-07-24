Sourcerock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 594,976 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 594,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Newpark Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 322.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 671,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE NR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

