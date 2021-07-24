South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 10,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

