Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $893.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $893.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $922.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.47 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 11,722,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,070,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

