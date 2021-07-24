Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ IEP opened at $57.12 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.