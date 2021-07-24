Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.