Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,725 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

