Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.