Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.97. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,259,358 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

