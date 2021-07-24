Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spok by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth $271,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOK opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

