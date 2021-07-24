Sprott (TSE:SII) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on Sprott (TSE:SII) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$35.86 and a 12 month high of C$57.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.8908074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

