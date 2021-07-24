Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.93. 1,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

