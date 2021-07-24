Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 26,288 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.