Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

