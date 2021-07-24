Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,616 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 153,874 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 372,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $57,528,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

