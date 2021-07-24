Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.30 and a 52 week high of $404.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

