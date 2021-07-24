Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 51,791 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 645.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 268.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 62.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

