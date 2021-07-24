Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 76,206 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Thor Industries worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.