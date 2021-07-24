S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

