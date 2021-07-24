STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. 449,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $40.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

