Standex International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

SXI opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

