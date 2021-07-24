Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $321,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 225,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

