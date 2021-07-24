Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $741,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

