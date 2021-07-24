Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $27.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.