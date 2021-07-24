State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $495.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.