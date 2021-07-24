State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,467 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.