Stephens Increases SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target to $31.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

