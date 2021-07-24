Stephens Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 144,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.