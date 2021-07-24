Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $818.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.80 million.

NYSE:STC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

