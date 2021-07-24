Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,049 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $107.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

