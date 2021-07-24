Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellium were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

