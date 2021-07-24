Stifel Financial Corp Has $589,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $40.61 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

