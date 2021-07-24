Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 40,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.67 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07.

