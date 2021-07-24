Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,225 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

