Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

