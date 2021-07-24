Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,810% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in LendingTree by 21.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $189.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

