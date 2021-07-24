StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

