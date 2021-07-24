Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.12 ($94.26).

SAX stock opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.44. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

