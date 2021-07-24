Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

SLF stock opened at C$63.98 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of C$37.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

