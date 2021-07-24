Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

