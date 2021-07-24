Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 6.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

