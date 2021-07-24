Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SNDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.80.
Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 6.22.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sundial Growers
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
