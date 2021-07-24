Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 208.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.56% of Sunnova Energy International worth $71,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

