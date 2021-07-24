Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £235.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.54.

About Supreme

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

