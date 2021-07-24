Susquehanna Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $51.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

